The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (50.7%).

The Bonnies are the 263rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 246th.

The 70.5 points per game the Bonnies record are 13.1 fewer points than the Bulls allow (83.6).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Saint Bonaventure posted 10.4 more points per game (72.7) than it did when playing on the road (62.3).

At home, the Bonnies ceded 4.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than when playing on the road (70.5).

Saint Bonaventure drained 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 31.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule