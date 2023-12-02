The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) will be attempting to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Game Info

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-9.5) 139.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-10.5) 139.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Saint Bonaventure has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Bonnies games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Buffalo has won two games against the spread this year.

Bulls games have hit the over twice this year.

