Saturday's game between the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-6) at Alumni Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66, heavily favoring Saint Bonaventure to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 78, Buffalo 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-12.2)

Saint Bonaventure (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Buffalo is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Saint Bonaventure's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Bulls have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bonnies have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies put up 70.5 points per game (265th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per outing (104th in college basketball). They have a +22 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure ranks 263rd in college basketball at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 28.2 its opponents average.

Saint Bonaventure hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Saint Bonaventure has committed 2.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (101st in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (117th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.