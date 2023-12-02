The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Game Information

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)

Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank 45th 77.5 Points Scored 66.8 306th 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 35th 34.8 Rebounds 29.8 288th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 219th 7 3pt Made 7.1 210th 62nd 14.7 Assists 11.9 274th 332nd 13.9 Turnovers 11.9 189th

