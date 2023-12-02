The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -10.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Saint Bonaventure and its opponents have combined to put up more than 139.5 points.

Saint Bonaventure has had an average of 137.3 points in its games this season, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bonnies have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

This season, Saint Bonaventure has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Bonnies have a record of 3-1 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -650 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Saint Bonaventure, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 2 33.3% 70.5 140.4 66.8 150.4 137.8 Buffalo 3 60% 69.9 140.4 83.6 150.4 148.9

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

The 70.5 points per game the Bonnies put up are 13.1 fewer points than the Bulls allow (83.6).

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 2-4-0 1-3 2-4-0 Buffalo 2-3-0 1-0 2-3-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Buffalo 11-4 Home Record 11-4 2-11 Away Record 3-9 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

