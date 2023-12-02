The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies' 60.3 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 50.5 the Mountaineers give up.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.

West Virginia's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.

The 75.0 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 9.6 more points than the Bonnies give up (65.4).

West Virginia has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Saint Bonaventure is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.

The Mountaineers shoot 44.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Bonnies allow defensively.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Isabellah Middleton: 12.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

12.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Dani Haskell: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Tianna Johnson: 8.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 40.9 FG% Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%

2.7 PTS, 25.0 FG% Claire Cody: 4.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Saint Bonaventure Schedule