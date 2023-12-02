The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Bonnies' 60.3 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 50.5 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Saint Bonaventure has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.
  • West Virginia's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The 75.0 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 9.6 more points than the Bonnies give up (65.4).
  • West Virginia has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.
  • Saint Bonaventure is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.
  • The Mountaineers shoot 44.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Bonnies allow defensively.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

  • Isabellah Middleton: 12.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Dani Haskell: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
  • Tianna Johnson: 8.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%
  • Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%
  • Claire Cody: 4.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Buffalo L 78-69 Alumni Arena
11/25/2023 @ Loyola (MD) W 55-51 Reitz Arena
11/30/2023 Canisius L 63-56 Reilly Center
12/2/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena
12/16/2023 Youngstown State - Reilly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.