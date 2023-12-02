How to Watch the Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Bonnies' 60.3 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 50.5 the Mountaineers give up.
- Saint Bonaventure has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.
- West Virginia's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.
- The 75.0 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 9.6 more points than the Bonnies give up (65.4).
- West Virginia has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.
- Saint Bonaventure is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.
- The Mountaineers shoot 44.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Bonnies allow defensively.
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Isabellah Middleton: 12.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Dani Haskell: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
- Tianna Johnson: 8.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%
- Claire Cody: 4.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Buffalo
|L 78-69
|Alumni Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|W 55-51
|Reitz Arena
|11/30/2023
|Canisius
|L 63-56
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
|12/16/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Reilly Center
