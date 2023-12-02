Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's game at WVU Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) taking on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-48 win, as our model heavily favors West Virginia.
The Bonnies' most recent contest was a 63-56 loss to Canisius on Thursday.
Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: West Virginia 78, Saint Bonaventure 48
Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis
- The Bonnies took down the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in a 55-51 win on November 25. It was their best win of the season.
- Based on the RPI, the Mountaineers have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in Division 1.
- Saint Bonaventure has three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Isabellah Middleton: 12.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Dani Haskell: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
- Tianna Johnson: 8.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%
- Claire Cody: 4.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights
- The Bonnies put up 60.3 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (215th in college basketball). They have a -36 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.1 points per game.
