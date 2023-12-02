Saturday's game at WVU Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) taking on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-5) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-48 win, as our model heavily favors West Virginia.

The Bonnies' most recent contest was a 63-56 loss to Canisius on Thursday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 78, Saint Bonaventure 48

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies took down the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in a 55-51 win on November 25. It was their best win of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Mountaineers have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in Division 1.

Saint Bonaventure has three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Isabellah Middleton: 12.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

12.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Dani Haskell: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Tianna Johnson: 8.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 40.9 FG% Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%

2.7 PTS, 25.0 FG% Claire Cody: 4.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies put up 60.3 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (215th in college basketball). They have a -36 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

