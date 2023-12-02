Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Schoharie County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Kortright Senior High School at Schoharie Senior High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2

1:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Schoharie, NY

Schoharie, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleburgh JrSr High School at Mayfield High School