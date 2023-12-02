New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schoharie County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Schoharie County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Kortright Senior High School at Schoharie Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Schoharie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleburgh JrSr High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Mayfield, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
