Saturday's game features the Albany Great Danes (4-2) and the Siena Saints (2-2) matching up at SEFCU Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-56 win for heavily favored Albany according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Saints are coming off of a 67-64 loss to Merrimack in their last outing on Tuesday.

Siena vs. Albany Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Siena vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 69, Siena 56

Siena Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Saints outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game last season with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allowed 63.8 per contest (166th in college basketball).

Siena scored more in conference play (69.8 points per game) than overall (67.9).

In 2022-23, the Saints scored 6.8 more points per game at home (71) than on the road (64.2).

At home, Siena allowed 62.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it allowed away (65).

