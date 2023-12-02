How to Watch the Siena vs. Albany Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Albany Great Danes (4-2) take on the Siena Saints (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Siena vs. Albany Scoring Comparison
- The Saints score 13.3 more points per game (68.0) than the Great Danes give up to opponents (54.7).
- When it scores more than 54.7 points, Siena is 2-2.
- Albany's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.0 points.
- The Great Danes average 66.2 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Saints give up.
- Siena has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.2 points.
- The Great Danes are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Saints concede to opponents (35.8%).
Siena Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|W 56-49
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/19/2023
|Pennsylvania
|L 85-79
|MVP Arena
|11/28/2023
|Merrimack
|L 67-64
|MVP Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/7/2023
|Fordham
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
