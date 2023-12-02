The Albany Great Danes (4-2) take on the Siena Saints (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

The Saints score 13.3 more points per game (68.0) than the Great Danes give up to opponents (54.7).

When it scores more than 54.7 points, Siena is 2-2.

Albany's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.0 points.

The Great Danes average 66.2 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Saints give up.

Siena has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.2 points.

The Great Danes are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Saints concede to opponents (35.8%).

Siena Schedule