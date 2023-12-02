The Brooklyn Nets, with Spencer Dinwiddie, face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Dinwiddie, in his last game (November 30 loss against the Hornets), produced nine points and eight assists.

Now let's examine Dinwiddie's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.8 Assists 7.5 6.5 7.4 PRA -- 24.8 29.3 PR -- 18.3 21.9 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.3



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Magic

Dinwiddie is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.1 per game.

He's attempted 6.6 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.

Conceding 108.9 points per game, the Magic are the fifth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Magic have given up 38.9 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 38 29 5 9 5 0 0

