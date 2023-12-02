Saturday's contest features the St. John's Red Storm (3-5) and the Marist Red Foxes (2-4) squaring off at McCann Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-57 win for heavily favored St. John's (NY) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Red Storm head into this contest after a 71-49 victory against Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. John's (NY) vs. Marist Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 72, Marist 57

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Red Storm claimed their best win of the season, a 67-47 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 188) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, St. John's (NY) is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

St. John's (NY) has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) 2023-24 Best Wins

67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 188) on November 19

71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 320) on November 29

81-44 at home over LIU (No. 341) on November 6

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 12 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 62.3 FG%

12 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 62.3 FG% Unique Drake: 19.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)

19.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Skye Owen: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Amber Brown: 3.3 PTS, 36 FG%

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +36 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 62 points per game, 245th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.5 per contest to rank 75th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.