The Marist Red Foxes (2-4) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McCann Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

St. John's (NY) vs. Marist Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm's 62 points per game are 10.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Red Foxes give up.

The Red Foxes score 64.5 points per game, seven more points than the 57.5 the Red Storm give up.

When Marist totals more than 57.5 points, it is 2-2.

St. John's (NY) has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.

This year the Red Foxes are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Red Storm concede.

The Red Storm make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Red Foxes' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 12 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 62.3 FG%

12 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 62.3 FG% Unique Drake: 19.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)

19.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Skye Owen: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Amber Brown: 3.3 PTS, 36 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Schedule