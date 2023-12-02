New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in St. Lawrence County, New York. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chateaugay Central School at Potsdam Senior High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Potsdam, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norwood Norfolk Central School at Lisbon Central School
- Game Time: 11:25 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Lisbon, NY
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salmon River Central High School at St. Lawrence Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Fort Covington, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.