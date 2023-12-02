Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in St. Lawrence County, New York. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chateaugay Central School at Potsdam Senior High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2

10:00 AM ET on December 2 Location: Potsdam, NY

Potsdam, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Norwood Norfolk Central School at Lisbon Central School

Game Time: 11:25 AM ET on December 2

11:25 AM ET on December 2 Location: Lisbon, NY

Lisbon, NY Conference: West

West How to Stream: Watch Here

Salmon River Central High School at St. Lawrence Senior High School