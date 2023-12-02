Saturday's contest at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-1) matching up with the Buffalo Bulls (5-1) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 74-58 victory, as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.

Their last time out, the Seawolves lost 67-54 to Minnesota on Sunday.

Stony Brook vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Stony Brook vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 74, Buffalo 58

Other CAA Predictions

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves' best win this season came in an 85-73 victory on November 6 over the Columbia Lions, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Stony Brook is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Seawolves are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Stony Brook 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Columbia (No. 67) on November 6

68-55 at home over Holy Cross (No. 142) on November 19

76-63 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 174) on November 15

82-61 on the road over Le Moyne (No. 268) on November 11

86-41 at home over Delaware State (No. 357) on November 22

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 67.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 67.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Sherese Pittman: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 35.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 35.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Gigi Gonzalez: 13.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Shamarla King: 8.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Victoria Keenan: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves average 75.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) while giving up 60 per contest (114th in college basketball). They have a +91 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game.

