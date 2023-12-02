The Buffalo Bulls (5-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SNY

Stony Brook vs. Buffalo Scoring Comparison

The Bulls' 72.3 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 60.0 the Seawolves give up to opponents.

Buffalo has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 60.0 points.

Stony Brook is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Seawolves put up 17.0 more points per game (75.2) than the Bulls allow (58.2).

When Stony Brook totals more than 58.2 points, it is 5-0.

When Buffalo gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Seawolves are shooting 43.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bulls give up.

The Bulls make 46.2% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Seawolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 67.3 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

15.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 67.3 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Sherese Pittman: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 35.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 35.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Gigi Gonzalez: 13.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Shamarla King: 8.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Victoria Keenan: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

Stony Brook Schedule