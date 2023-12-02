The Wagner Seahawks (1-3) face the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wagner Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stony Brook Rank Stony Brook AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank 348th 63.1 Points Scored 63.1 348th 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 61.7 13th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 32.5 126th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.5 274th 281st 11.8 Assists 12.1 264th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.2 113th

