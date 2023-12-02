Stony Brook vs. Wagner December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (1-3) face the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Wagner Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wagner Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Brown: 9.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Delonnie Hunt: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 7.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rahmir Moore: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 6.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stony Brook vs. Wagner Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stony Brook Rank
|Stony Brook AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|348th
|63.1
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|61.7
|13th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
