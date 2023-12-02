The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) after losing four straight road games. The Seawolves are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The over/under is 126.5 in the matchup.

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -8.5 126.5

Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook's four games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 126.5 points.

Stony Brook has an average point total of 142.2 in its contests this year, 15.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seawolves have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Stony Brook will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Seawolves have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -375 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for Stony Brook.

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 4 100% 69.5 130.7 72.7 138.4 142.5 Wagner 2 66.7% 61.2 130.7 65.7 138.4 129.5

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The Seawolves put up just 3.8 more points per game (69.5) than the Seahawks give up (65.7).

When Stony Brook scores more than 65.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 2-2-0 0-0 4-0-0 Wagner 1-2-0 1-2 2-1-0

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stony Brook Wagner 7-7 Home Record 8-4 3-13 Away Record 6-9 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 60.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-8-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

