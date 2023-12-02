How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Wagner on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) will visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stony Brook vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Citadel vs N.C. A&T (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Old Dominion vs Northeastern (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- UNC Wilmington vs Kentucky (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves make 39.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Stony Brook has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Seawolves are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 236th.
- The Seawolves put up 69.5 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 65.7 the Seahawks give up.
- Stony Brook is 1-2 when scoring more than 65.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stony Brook scored 66.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged away from home (60.4).
- Defensively the Seawolves played better in home games last year, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Stony Brook fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 84-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/20/2023
|Rider
|W 55-48
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Yale
|L 79-71
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/2/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.