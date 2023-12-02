The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) will visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves make 39.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Stony Brook has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Seawolves are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 236th.

The Seawolves put up 69.5 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 65.7 the Seahawks give up.

Stony Brook is 1-2 when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stony Brook scored 66.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 more points than it averaged away from home (60.4).

Defensively the Seawolves played better in home games last year, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Stony Brook fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.8 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule