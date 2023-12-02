Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) will look to end a four-game road skid when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 3:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Stony Brook vs. Wagner matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Stony Brook vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook vs. Wagner Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|Wagner Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stony Brook (-7.5)
|127.5
|-375
|+300
|FanDuel
|Stony Brook (-7.5)
|127.5
|-385
|+290
Stony Brook vs. Wagner Betting Trends
- Stony Brook has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, each of the Seawolves games has gone over the point total.
- Wagner has won one game against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Seahawks games have hit the over.
