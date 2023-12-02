Saturday's contest features the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) and the Wagner Seahawks (2-4) facing off at Island Federal Credit Union Arena (on December 2) at 3:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for Stony Brook.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Stony Brook vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Wagner 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Wagner

Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-4.8)

Stony Brook (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 134.2

Stony Brook's record against the spread so far this season is 2-2-0, and Wagner's is 1-2-0. The Seawolves are 4-0-0 and the Seahawks are 2-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves' -19 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.5 points per game (279th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per contest (216th in college basketball).

Stony Brook ranks 206th in the nation at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.7 fewer than the 39.2 its opponents average.

Stony Brook makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (226th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

The Seawolves average 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (305th in college basketball), and give up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (209th in college basketball).

Stony Brook has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.0 turnovers per game, committing 9.3 (26th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (107th in college basketball).

