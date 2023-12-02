ACC foes face one another when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange's 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (34.6%).
  • Syracuse is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 34.6% from the field.
  • The Orange are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 302nd.
  • The Orange average 25.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Cavaliers allow (52.9).
  • Syracuse has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Syracuse scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 on the road.
  • The Orange gave up 71.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Syracuse made more 3-pointers away (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Gonzaga L 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Chaminade W 105-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 LSU W 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/2/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 Cornell - JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

