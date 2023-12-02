ACC foes face one another when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange's 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (34.6%).

Syracuse is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 34.6% from the field.

The Orange are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 302nd.

The Orange average 25.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Cavaliers allow (52.9).

Syracuse has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 on the road.

The Orange gave up 71.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Syracuse made more 3-pointers away (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).

