How to Watch Syracuse vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACC foes face one another when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange's 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (34.6%).
- Syracuse is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 34.6% from the field.
- The Orange are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 302nd.
- The Orange average 25.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Cavaliers allow (52.9).
- Syracuse has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Syracuse scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 on the road.
- The Orange gave up 71.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Syracuse made more 3-pointers away (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 76-57
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Chaminade
|W 105-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|W 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
