Saturday's contest at John Paul Jones Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) squaring off against the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at 12:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 win for Virginia, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Syracuse vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 68, Syracuse 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-4.4)

Virginia (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 131.5

Virginia has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Syracuse's ATS record this season is 1-5-0. The Cavaliers are 2-5-0 and the Orange are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange's +63 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by nine points per game) is a result of putting up 78.4 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (150th in college basketball).

Syracuse comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. It collects 35.7 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.6.

Syracuse makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

Syracuse has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.9 per game (105th in college basketball) while forcing 15.9 (21st in college basketball).

