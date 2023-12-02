The Syracuse Orange (3-0, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Game Information

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Syracuse vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Syracuse AVG Syracuse Rank
276th 67.8 Points Scored 74.1 119th
6th 60.5 Points Allowed 72.9 262nd
298th 29.6 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.2 299th
24th 15.7 Assists 14.2 95th
2nd 8.1 Turnovers 11.2 113th

