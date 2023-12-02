Syracuse vs. Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at John Paul Jones Arena, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Orange are 9.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 128.5.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Virginia
|-9.5
|128.5
Orange Betting Records & Stats
- Every game Syracuse has played this season has gone over 128.5 combined points scored.
- Syracuse's average game total this season has been 147.9, 19.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Syracuse has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.
- Syracuse was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.
- This season, the Orange have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Syracuse has a 20% chance of walking away with the win.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 128.5
|% of Games Over 128.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia
|3
|42.9%
|64.4
|142.8
|52.9
|122.3
|127.1
|Syracuse
|6
|100%
|78.4
|142.8
|69.4
|122.3
|152.3
Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers had 10 wins in 22 games against the spread last year in ACC action.
- The Orange's 78.4 points per game are 25.5 more points than the 52.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Syracuse is 1-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 52.9 points.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia
|4-3-0
|2-2
|2-5-0
|Syracuse
|1-5-0
|0-2
|2-4-0
Syracuse vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia
|Syracuse
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|6-5
|Away Record
|5-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.7
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
