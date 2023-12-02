The Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at John Paul Jones Arena, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Orange are 9.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 128.5.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -9.5 128.5

Orange Betting Records & Stats

Every game Syracuse has played this season has gone over 128.5 combined points scored.

Syracuse's average game total this season has been 147.9, 19.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Syracuse has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

Syracuse was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Orange have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Syracuse has a 20% chance of walking away with the win.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 3 42.9% 64.4 142.8 52.9 122.3 127.1 Syracuse 6 100% 78.4 142.8 69.4 122.3 152.3

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers had 10 wins in 22 games against the spread last year in ACC action.

The Orange's 78.4 points per game are 25.5 more points than the 52.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Syracuse is 1-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 52.9 points.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 4-3-0 2-2 2-5-0 Syracuse 1-5-0 0-2 2-4-0

Syracuse vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Syracuse 15-1 Home Record 11-7 6-5 Away Record 5-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

