The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) bring a six-game winning streak into a road contest against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.
  • TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 74th.
  • The 93.0 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
  • TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.6% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Georgetown has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 55th.
  • The Hoyas' 78.4 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • When Georgetown gives up fewer than 93.0 points, it is 5-2.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).
  • TCU sunk 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgetown scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.
  • At home, the Hoyas allowed 76.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33.0%) as well.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 American W 88-83 Capital One Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena

