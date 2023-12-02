How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) bring a six-game winning streak into a road contest against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.
- TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 74th.
- The 93.0 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
- TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.6% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Georgetown has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 55th.
- The Hoyas' 78.4 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up.
- When Georgetown gives up fewer than 93.0 points, it is 5-2.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).
- TCU sunk 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgetown scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.
- At home, the Hoyas allowed 76.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).
- Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33.0%) as well.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|W 88-83
|Capital One Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|W 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
