The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) bring a six-game winning streak into a road contest against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.

TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 74th.

The 93.0 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).

TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.6% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.

Georgetown has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.

The Hoyas' 78.4 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up.

When Georgetown gives up fewer than 93.0 points, it is 5-2.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).

TCU sunk 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.

At home, the Hoyas allowed 76.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).

Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33.0%) as well.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena 11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena 11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule