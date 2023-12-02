The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) and No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) will face each other in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Texas has the 27th-ranked defense this season (325.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best with a tally of 460.4 yards per game. With 30.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Oklahoma State ranks 49th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 77th, allowing 27.3 points per game.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Texas Oklahoma State 460.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.8 (31st) 325.3 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.2 (115th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (57th) 272.1 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (37th) 15 (46th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (27th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 2,709 yards (225.8 ypg) on 213-of-305 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 1,138 yards on 186 carries while finding paydirt 10 times as a runner. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 117 times for 553 yards (46.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 883 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 67 receptions (out of 105 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put up a 704-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 71 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 502 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 2,808 yards (234 per game) while completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 245 times for 1,579 yards (131.6 per game) with 20 touchdowns. He's also caught 33 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has run for 197 yards across 50 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 737 receiving yards on 74 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Rashod Owens has put up a 646-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 49 passes on 76 targets.

Leon Johnson III's 43 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Oklahoma State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.