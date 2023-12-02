New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tioga County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Tioga County, New York, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tioga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Stillwater Senior High School at Tioga Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fonda-Fultonville High School at Waverly Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.