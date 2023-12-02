When the No. 23 Toledo Rockets play the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our projection system predicts the Rockets will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (44) Toledo 27, Miami (OH) 20

Week 14 Predictions

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Rockets have five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 7.5 points or more so far this season, the Toledo went 3-6 against the spread.

The Rockets have played 11 games this season and six of them have hit the over.

Toledo games average 50.1 total points per game this season, 6.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The RedHawks have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The RedHawks are 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread.

RedHawks games have hit the over in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The average total in Miami (OH) games this season is 1.6 less points than the point total of 44 for this outing.

Rockets vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.3 20.4 42.7 20 27.8 20.8 Miami (OH) 27.3 16.3 29.6 10.2 25.6 20.7

