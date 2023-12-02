The MAC Championship Game is between the No. 23 Toledo Rockets (11-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Toledo is totaling 430.5 yards per game on offense (33rd in the FBS), and rank 33rd on defense, yielding 331.5 yards allowed per game. Miami (OH) has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, allowing just 322.3 total yards per game (24th-best). Offensively, it ranks 102nd by racking up 333.0 total yards per game.

See more information below.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Toledo Miami (OH) 430.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.0 (102nd) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 211.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (72nd) 218.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 18 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (103rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 2,375 yards (197.9 ypg) on 183-of-281 passing with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 530 rushing yards on 110 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 183 times for 1,359 yards (113.3 per game), scoring 15 times. He's also caught 13 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 43 catches for 570 yards (47.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 505 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres has a total of 378 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has put up 1,634 passing yards, or 136.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Rashad Amos has rushed 161 times for 813 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has piled up 250 yards (on 46 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain leads his team with 642 receiving yards on 37 catches with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has recorded 343 receiving yards (28.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Cade McDonald's 39 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

