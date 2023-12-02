In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyler Pitlick to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pitlick stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Pitlick scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).

Pitlick has zero points on the power play.

Pitlick's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:42 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:54 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:01 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:49 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:34 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.