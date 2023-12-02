Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 2?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyler Pitlick to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Pitlick stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Pitlick scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
- Pitlick has zero points on the power play.
- Pitlick's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:58
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
