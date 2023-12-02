Will Vincent Trocheck Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 2?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, is Vincent Trocheck a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Trocheck stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Trocheck has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Trocheck has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.
- Trocheck's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Trocheck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|18:21
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|3
|0
|3
|20:58
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|26:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
