Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will meet the Nashville Predators at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Prop bets for Trocheck are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 20:01 on the ice per game.

Trocheck has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Trocheck has a point in 12 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 21 games this season, Trocheck has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Trocheck hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 21 Games 3 18 Points 2 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

