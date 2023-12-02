The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) will try to break a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 3:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Wagner Stats Insights

The Seahawks are shooting 35.2% from the field, 8.5% lower than the 43.7% the Seawolves' opponents have shot this season.

The Seawolves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Seahawks rank 102nd.

The Seahawks score an average of 61.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Seawolves give up to opponents.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wagner put up 63.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (62.2).

The Seahawks conceded fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.

At home, Wagner drained 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wagner Upcoming Schedule