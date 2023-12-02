Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) will try to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 3:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Stony Brook vs. Wagner matchup in this article.
Wagner vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Wagner vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|Wagner Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stony Brook (-7.5)
|127.5
|-375
|+300
|FanDuel
|Stony Brook (-7.5)
|127.5
|-385
|+290
Wagner vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends
- Wagner has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Stony Brook has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, each of the Seawolves games has gone over the point total.
