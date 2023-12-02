The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) will try to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 3:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Stony Brook vs. Wagner matchup in this article.

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stony Brook Moneyline Wagner Moneyline BetMGM Stony Brook (-7.5) 127.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stony Brook (-7.5) 127.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends

Wagner has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.

The Seahawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Stony Brook has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, each of the Seawolves games has gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.