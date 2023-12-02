Saturday's game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) matching up with the Wagner Seahawks (2-4) at 3:30 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Stony Brook, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Wagner 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-4.8)

Stony Brook (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 134.2

Stony Brook has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Wagner's ATS record this season is 1-2-0. The Seawolves have gone over the point total in four games, while Seahawks games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks are being outscored by 4.5 points per game, with a -27 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.2 points per game (351st in college basketball), and give up 65.7 per contest (85th in college basketball).

Wagner pulls down 31.8 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) while conceding 38 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.2 boards per game.

Wagner makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

Wagner has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.3 per game (eighth in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.