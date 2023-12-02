The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 126.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -8.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Wagner and its opponents have scored more than 126.5 combined points twice this season.

Wagner's average game total this season has been 126.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Wagner has covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Wagner was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Seahawks have been at least a +300 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wagner has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 4 100% 69.5 130.7 72.7 138.4 142.5 Wagner 2 66.7% 61.2 130.7 65.7 138.4 129.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

The Seahawks' 61.2 points per game are 11.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Seawolves allow to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 2-2-0 0-0 4-0-0 Wagner 1-2-0 1-2 2-1-0

Wagner vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stony Brook Wagner 7-7 Home Record 8-4 3-13 Away Record 6-9 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 60.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-8-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.