New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Westchester County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Westchester County, New York, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Westchester County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Saturday
Somers Senior High School at Whitesboro Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Rye High School at Maine-Endwell High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 3
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
