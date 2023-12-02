For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, is Will Cuylle a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cuylle stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Cuylle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Cuylle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:08 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:01 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:45 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.