For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, is Will Cuylle a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

  • In three of 21 games this season, Cuylle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Cuylle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:08 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:01 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:45 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-3

Rangers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

