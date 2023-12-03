When the New York Rangers square off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Adam Fox find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

Fox has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Fox averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 94 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

