Adam Fox and the New York Rangers will be in action on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Fox are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Adam Fox vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Fox has averaged 20:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Fox has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Fox has a point in nine games this year (out of 12), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 12 games this season, Fox has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Fox's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Fox Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 94 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 2 14 Points 2 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

