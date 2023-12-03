Alexis Lafreniere and the New York Rangers will face the San Jose Sharks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. Thinking about a bet on Lafreniere? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Lafreniere has averaged 16:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Lafreniere has scored a goal in seven of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lafreniere has a point in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Lafreniere has an assist in four of 22 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Lafreniere goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lafreniere has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-52).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.