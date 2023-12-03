Should you wager on Allen Lazard finding his way into the end zone in the New York Jets' upcoming Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard has caught 20 passes on 41 targets for 290 yards and one TD, averaging 29 yards per game.

Lazard has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5 1 17 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0

