When the New York Rangers square off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Artemi Panarin light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

In 10 of 22 games this season, Panarin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 10 assists.

Panarin averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 94 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.0 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:15 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 17:05 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:34 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 22:24 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 28:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:10 Home W 4-1

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

