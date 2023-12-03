Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will face the San Jose Sharks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Panarin in that upcoming Rangers-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:28 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 22 games this season Panarin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 18 of 22 games this year, Panarin has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Panarin has an assist in 15 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 69.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 2 30 Points 1 12 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

