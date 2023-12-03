Big East teams will take the court across 12 games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the UConn Huskies taking on the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Butler Bulldogs at Wisconsin Badgers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Northern Iowa Panthers at Creighton Bluejays 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Pennsylvania Quakers at Marquette Golden Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FloHoops Villanova Wildcats at Columbia Lions 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ABC Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!