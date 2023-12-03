Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-5) and the Binghamton Bearcats (2-6) facing off at Petersen Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-60 win for heavily favored Pittsburgh according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Bearcats fell in their last outing 58-57 against Cornell on Wednesday.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 74, Binghamton 60

Other America East Predictions

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats' best win this season came in a 73-65 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on November 18.

Binghamton has six losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Denai Bowman: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG% Ella Wanzer: 11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (23-for-59)

11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (23-for-59) Genevieve Coleman: 10.1 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

10.1 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Meghan Casey: 3.0 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats' -13 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (241st in college basketball).

