The Binghamton Bearcats (2-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network X

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats put up only 1.4 more points per game (65.9) than the Panthers give up (64.5).

Binghamton is 2-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Pittsburgh is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 65.9 points.

The Panthers record only 1.4 more points per game (68.9) than the Bearcats allow (67.5).

Pittsburgh is 3-1 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Binghamton is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

This year the Panthers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Bearcats give up.

The Bearcats shoot 43.1% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers allow.

Binghamton Leaders

Jadyn Weltz: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Denai Bowman: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG% Ella Wanzer: 11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (23-for-59)

11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (23-for-59) Genevieve Coleman: 10.1 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

10.1 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Meghan Casey: 3.0 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Binghamton Schedule