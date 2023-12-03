Will Blake Wheeler Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 3?
In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Blake Wheeler to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Wheeler stats and insights
- In two of 22 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Wheeler's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.0 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Wheeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|11:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 4-1
Rangers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
