Blake Wheeler and the New York Rangers will face the San Jose Sharks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Wheeler are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Blake Wheeler vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

Wheeler's plus-minus this season, in 12:35 per game on the ice, is -2.

Wheeler has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 22 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 22 games this year, Wheeler has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Wheeler has an assist in three of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Wheeler's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wheeler has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-52).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

